Game Dev Sitcom Title 3 Out Of 10 Will Launch Season Two In April

Terrible Posture Games revealed today that their game developer sitcom title 3 Out Of 10 is getting a second season. The first season, which at the time was an Epic Games Store exclusive, scored nine million players who took on the game to watch and play through the story of a game studio making terrible games. With Season 2 on the way, Nintendo Switch and Xbox console players can binge the entire five-episode season, and if you happen to have an Xbox Series X, you can do it in 4K resolution and 60FPS. What's more, console players now have a few exclusives including actor profiles, the official soundtrack, a concept art gallery, Big Head Mode, director commentary, and more. Youc an read more about Season 2 below as it will debut on April 8th, 2021, coming out in episodes as the original did.

With a digestible runtime, scene selection, scene skip, and rewind capabilities, each episode makes it easy to follow the ongoing story of Shovelworks Studios. Where last we left the crew, new animator Midge Potter had just found a sliver of normalcy despite Pylon's ketchup obsession, Francine's sentient mannequins, spontaneously combusting coworkers, and Joan's… uh, Joan. But the shadowy Parasol Agency wants Midge to sabotage the studio and ensure they never earn a review score higher than 3 out of 10. More twists and turns wait just around the corner, and with development horribly askew totally on-track, the stakes are higher than ever. Stand against a horde of teleporting game designers in a mega-manly 2D boss battle. Twist metal in a car-battle showdown to escape a rival studio's campus. Dance your way to victory in a rhythm-based rap battle about cows. Survive vicious murder drones in an FPS arena duel and playtest the tabletop version of… an endless endful runner?