Gamers8 Returns In 2023 With $30M Esports Prize Pool Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will play host to the 2023 edition of Gamers8, as multiple titles will hold competitions for a massive prize pool.

Gamers8, one of the biggest esports festivals on the planet, announced this morning they are returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for 2023's event. In case you didn't hear about it or experience it last year, the event will hold eight weeks of esports competitions, music concerts, and gaming-themed events, all designed to celebrate competition in gaming. Not to mention rewarding it as they will have a massive $30M prize pool for multiple competitions, so most competitors who make it to the important rounds will be walking away with something. We got more info on the event below, along with a quote from the SEF.

"Titled 'The Land of Heroes' for the 2023 season, the eight-week entertainment extravaganza makes a triumphant return on Thursday, July 6th. The following eight weeks will be jampacked with the biggest esports competitions, live music from star names, as well as festivals, shows, community gaming, education platforms, and fun-filled activities for all ages. Last year's Gamers8 saw the world's best esports teams and players battle it out across five top titles – Rocket League, Dota 2 Riyadh Masters, Fortnite, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG Mobile – for a prize pool of USD $15 million. Full details of competitions and entertainment calendars will be released in due course, but Gamers8: The Land of Heroes will offer competitors the chance to win a record-breaking prize pool."

"Gamers8: The Land of Heroes is going to be the destination this summer, and we are delighted to once again welcome the elite of the esports world to Riyadh," said Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation. "The Land of Heroes is the place for both esports champions competing for glory and gaming fans looking to write their own stories. Showcasing the most popular titles on the planet will be amplified further this summer. To be frank, when we mean bigger and better this summer – we truly mean it. We cannot wait to reveal what we have in store for Gamers8: The Land of Heroes."