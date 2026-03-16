Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frost Fatales, games done quick

Games Done Quick's Women's Event Frost Fatales 2026 Raises $147K

Frost Fatales 2026 took place last week, and in the process, raised over $147K as part of the annual Games Done Quick online event

Article Summary Frost Fatales 2026 raised $147,532 for the National Women's Law Center through a week-long speedrunning event.

Organized by Frame Fatales, the event showcased women, femme, and nonbinary gamers in retro game speedruns.

Highlights included unique runs like blindfolded Plants Vs. Zombies and Cooking Mama: IRL Mama Cook Off.

Frame Fatales marathons have raised over $1 million for charity since 2019, with the next event in September.

Frost Fatales 2026, the all-women and femmes winter speedrunning event for Games Done Quick, took place last week and racked up a hefty sum for this year's event. Over the course of the week, the team raised $147,532 for the National Women's Law Center, all by having its members speedrun several retro games over the course of eight days. We have more info about the event below, as you can see replays of all the runs on the official GDQ Twitch and YouTube channels.

Games Done Quick's Frost Fatales 2026 Raises $147,532 for National Women's Law Center

Frost Fatales had numerous heartfelt and memorable community moments, with some of the biggest highlights happening during runs like Resident Evil Village, blindfolded Plants Vs. Zombies, Cooking Mama: Cook Off IRL Mama Cook Off, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Frost Fatales is organized by Frame Fatales, a community that highlights women, femme, and nonbinary gamers in video game speedrunning while raising money for charity. Frost Fatales benefits National Women's Law Center, a non-profit that fights for gender justice working across the issues that are central to the lives of women and girls.

Frame Fatales events have raised over $1 million for charity since 2019. Last year's Frost Fatales marathon raised $155,000 for the National Women's Law Center. This past January, GDQ raised over $2.5 million during Awesome Games Done Quick for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. The next Frame Fatales event is Flame Fatales, returning September 13 to 19.

The National Women's Law Center

The National Women's Law Center fights for gender justice—in the courts, in public policy, and in our society—working across the issues that are central to the lives of women and girls. We use the law in all its forms to change culture and drive solutions to the gender inequity that shapes our society and to break down the barriers that harm all of us—especially women of color, LGBTQ people, and low-income women and families. For more than 50 years, we have been on the leading edge of every major legal and policy victory for women.

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