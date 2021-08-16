Games Workshop's "Kill Team: Compendium" Sourcebook: A Review

Some battles in the grimdark future of Games Workshop's vision of the 41st Millennium are absolutely massive. They can often take the form of huge-scale infantry battles, dogfights, or even at times take place between space vessels surrounding other, much larger space vessels. The possibilities are, quite frankly, rather endless for combat in the deepest recesses of space. However, some conflicts are more of a scalpel where these aforementioned fights are, ironically, more of a hammer… A Warhammer, if you will.

We got ahold of a free advance copy of Kill Team: Compendium, the source book for various aspects of Kill Team, a game by Games Workshop set in the grimdark future of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Here's what we think of it!

The front cover for the 2021 edition of Kill Team: Compendium, a sourcebook by Games Workshop for their skirmish game Kill Team.
Besides the core rules themselves (and any physical components for the game), this book truly has all of what you need to play Kill Team. Games Workshop has extensively gone through and given stats to each foot soldier and troop in each faction, and added them all to this book, the 2021 edition of the Compendium. The following armies are represented, pulling out all the stops as a result:

  • Space Marines of many styles
  • Grey Knights
  • Imperial Guard
  • Forge World
  • Ecclesiarchy
  • Talons of the Emperor
  • Traitor Space Marines
  • Death Guard
  • Thousand Sons
  • Chaos Daemons
  • Craftworld
  • Commorite
  • Troupe
  • Greenskins
  • Tomb Worlds
  • Hunter Cadre
  • Cadre Mercenaries
  • Hive Fleet
  • Brood Coven

In addition, this book covers various strategy aspects including ploys and equipment. Finally, there is, as there often is in Games Workshop's various books, galleries upon galleries showcasing the models in Kill Team.

The back cover of the 2021 edition of Kill Team: Compendium by Games Workshop.
The book covers a lot in the end. If you want to get your hands on the Compendium, it is currently retailing on Games Workshop's website for $50.00 USD. What do you think about Kill Team by Games Workshop so far? Are you intrigued by its gameplay, its lore, or anything else about it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

