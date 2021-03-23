GameStop & EB Games Are Offering A Free Pokémon Card

GameStop and EB Games are running a Pokémon TCG promotion that will give qualifying customers a free holographic Flapple card. Here's everything you need to know about this promotion.

The Pokémon TCG promotion running at GameStop features a holographic Flapple card. When $15 USD or more is spent on Pokémon TCG products, GameStop will offer this card for free while supplies last. A similar promotion is running concurrently at EB Games in Canada, lasting from March 19th until April 19th. Both cards are stamped with the company's logo, making this a unique version of the card. However, note that this is not a Black Star Promo.

The difference between a promo card like this and a Black Star Promo is simple. Black Star Promos are all unique cards that come out as numbered promos during a certain era of the Pokémon TCG. The current banner for Black Star Promos is "Sword & Shield Promos," all of which can be seen here. These are generally included in collection boxes. These Flapple promos aren't part of this set but are rather variations on an already existing card from the Pokémon TCG set Rebel Clash. Notice in the lower left-hand corner of the card that it is numbered 22/192 with the Rebel Clash symbol next to it. This means that it is part of the main set rather than a unique card.

The only difference (besides the company stamp) between the GameStop and EB Games Flapple promo and the Flapple holo that can be pulled from packs of Rebel Clash is the holofoil pattern. The Rebel Clash card has the current, standard holo pattern of vertical, shining bars. The GameStop and EB Games promo uses the old school galaxy foil holo pattern that many will remember from classic Pokémon TCG releases starting with the Team Rocket set. Personally, I think the promo is worth getting but just keep in mind that this is a variation on an existing card rather than something fully new.