Gamestop Offers Major Games Sales & More During Cyber Week Event

Gamestop, a major retailer of collectibles, video games, and all relevant accessories, is having their Cyber Week sales event starting Sunday, November 29th. We covered their Black Friday Countdown sales event last week and this event mirrors that one in a number of ways. Gamestop is offering deals on video games, accessories, collectibles, and even home décor.

According to Gamestop's press release covering the sales event, the deals are numerous. Gamestop is boasting an array of different sales this week, ranging from gaming software and hardware, to apparel, to home décor, toys, and more. The list goes on, but here are some major highlights of the sales going on during this Cyber Week sales event:

Up to 50% off select PS5 and Xbox One titles and up to 80% off Xbox One digital titles

Up 20% off select Arcade and retro games

Up to 50% off select PlayStation and Xbox accessories

Up to 40% off select Nintendo Switch accessories; buy a Nintendo Switch controller and get a FREE Nintendo Switch carrying case ($20 value)

Pokémon Poké Ball Bean Bag & Star Wars Tauntaun Sleeping Bag (GameStop exclusives): $89

Save $45 on select Hoverboards

Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine and Marvel Digital Pinball Machine: $549.99

Smart Interactive Coffee Table: $599.99

Polaroid Photobooth: $349.99

As expected with a company that wants to especially partake in the festivities of Cyber Monday, there are a fair few sales that are going on on specific days this Cyber Week. A majority of them will be conducted on Cyber Monday, but a few are going on from Tuesday on, and there are even a few on Wednesday only. According to Gamestop, highlights include:

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla ($49.99) – Monday only

Nintendo Switch games: Mario Brothers Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening ($39.99); other select Nintendo Switch titles up to 50% off – Monday only

Up to 66% off select Xbox One digital titles – Monday only

Up to 50% off Razer PC gaming accessories – Monday only

Star Wars FX Lightsabers: $159.99 – Monday only

GI Joe Snake Eyes Helmet (GameStop exclusive): $69.99 – Tuesday only

All $11.99 Funko POP! figures: 3 for $30; 4 for $36; 5 for $40 – Beginning Tuesday

All Ugly Holiday Sweaters (GameStop exclusives): $20 – Wednesday only

If you, like many others, are worried about your health and safety in visiting a Gamestop location in the United States or elsewhere, the store has taken this into account and is continuing their same-day delivery initiative, their contactless pickup services, and the capability to purchase goods online to pick up at their locations.

Are you planning to partake in Cyber Week? If you're interested in this sale or others, let us know more about that in the comments below!