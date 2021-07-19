GDC Announces 2022 Will Return With In-Person Event

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) revealed today that they will return to San Francisco in 2022 with an in-person event. As we know, the 2021 conference kicked off today and will be running entirely online for the next few days presenting a ton of information and presentations across multiple facets of gaming. However, like a lot of conferences, this is usually being held in person. That in-person vibe will come back to the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 21st-25th, 2022. The organizers will be taking submissions to present lectures, roundtables, and panels for the Core Concepts section of GDC 2022, spanning from August 3rd-31st, 2021, for those looking to be a part of the grand return. We have more info about what's happening this year for you below, but for those looking ahead to 2022, you can sign up for their newsletter to get the latest news.

Beginning today, GDC 2021 will feature expert talks in diverse tracks of game development topics, such as design, business and marketing, visual arts and game narrative, classic games postmortems led by the developers of the classics, Quake and Star Wars Galaxy, opportunities for game career development and much more. The conference will host the multipart presentation "The Developer's Impact" delivered by esteemed game creators Lyndsay Pearson (Executive Producer & GM, 'The Sims', Maxis), Ziba Scott (Optimist, Popcannibal) and Osama Dorias (Lead Game Designer, Warner Brothers Games Montreal).

GDC 2021 will host the 21st annual Game Developers Choice Awards (GDCAs), the leading peer-based video game event celebrating the industry's top games and developers, and the 23rd annual Independent Games Festival (IGF) Awards, which honor the most promising developers and projects from the world of independent video games. Both will take place back-to-back on Wednesday, July 21 beginning at 4:30pm PT. The GDCA ceremony will also present the special honors of the Pioneer Award to Tom Fulp, creator of Newgrounds and the Lifetime Achievement Award to Laralyn McWilliams for her influence as a game designer during the past 28 years. The conference will also introduce the inaugural Game Maker's Sketchbook Gallery, a new annual arts showcase to promote and honor a broad spectrum of art by specific artists in video games cofounded by The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS), creative production company iam8bit, and communications firm, fortyseven (47).

"We are thrilled to be launching the most robust virtual GDC event to date, which offers a huge amount of unique content from across the industry and benefits from our learnings from the past more than a year of digital GDC events," said Katie Stern who oversees the GDC as VP of Entertainment Media at Informa Tech. "We also absolutely look forward to the return of GDC 2022 to San Francisco next year and for the opportunity to see this vibrant community together again in person."