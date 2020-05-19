GenCon 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID-19, To The Dismay Of Many

GenCon has just announced the cancellation of its 2020 convention in Indianapolis due to health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have bought tickets to this tabletop gaming convention will have the option to either be refunded via their original payment method or rollover their ticket to next year's convention.

Today, GenCon's staff had this to say to those eager to see if the convention would be canceled due to the pandemic:

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the cancellation of Gen Con 2020 this August in Indianapolis. The safety and health of our attendees, exhibitors, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we cannot in good conscience host a gathering of thousands while doing so could threaten the health of so many. Like you, we eagerly anticipate Gen Con every summer as a time of fun, connection, and celebration of our shared love of tabletop gaming and geek culture. We hope that the world will look different by August, but after closely following the development of the COVID-19 outbreak, having discussions with our partners in Indianapolis, and in keeping with guidance from the CDC, we can't see a clear picture of how soon it will be safe for all of us to gather again. The only responsible choice is to cancel the convention this year.

We here at Bleeding Cool are quite dismayed at this turn of events, no matter how reasonable it happens to be. We were going to have a showing there this year, but obviously, due to this turn of events, we will not be in Indianapolis for the convention. What do you think of this cancellation? Were you planning to go to GenCon this year? What games were you planning to play? Let us know your opinions on this matter by commenting below.