Ghost Keeper Reveals Early Access Release Date

Ghost Keeper will finally be released into Early Access on Steam, as a limited version of the game arrives next week

Article Summary Ghost Keeper launches in Early Access on Steam, delivering a unique horror strategy experience next week.

Lead a team of monsters and ghosts in 19th-century England, building your powers and defeating rivals.

Experiment with diverse abilities, strategic gameplay, and grotesque humor in a Victorian setting.

Outsmart the malicious Brotherhood and claim victory as the ultimate Ghost Keeper in terrifying adventures.

Indie game developer BLUM Entertainment and Quest Craft, along with publisher Gaming Factory, revealed the Early Access launch date for Ghost Keeper. The team dropped a new trailer this past week confirming it will arrive on Steam on January 28, while they continue to work ont he final version. You can check out that trailer above as we wait for it to drop next week.

Ghost Keeper

Ghost Keeper merges classic elements from beloved old-school games of the genre with various modern innovations. Allowing you to delve into the ultimate scaring experience. Become the leader of a group of peculiar monsters and experience equally strange adventures set in the climate of 19th-century England. Command your ghosts, demons, and beasts to overtake your living adversaries. Use their unique skills, develop their powers. Each of them offers something unique, so choose wisely. Remember, the pesky Brotherhood is always near. Eliminating its members and stealing their secrets is dangerous but rewarding. Only one can emerge victorious. A true Ghost Keeper seizes opportunities and makes fateful decisions. Test your wits and intelligence: can you plan, manage, and scare effectively to achieve your goals? Enjoy the beautiful 19th-century English scenery and engaging, grotesque humor. Delve into the detailed visuals and experience the terrifying fun of scaring.

Take control of ghosts, demons, and monsters, use their unique abilities to defeat your enemies.

Fight malicious Brotherhood, show the world who is the ultimate keeper of fearful creatures.

Exploit varied strategies, there is never only one path to victory – the way you lead is entirely up to you.

Enjoy a truly grotesque approach, witness a host of bizarre situations narrated by the peculiar, malicious narrator.

Marvel at the Victorian era setting, locations, style and atmosphere that'll captivate you on each subsequent level.

An ultimate scaring experience, remember that only through fear, you can claim a true power.

