Posted in: Games, Stellaris, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game, Stellaris

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game Launched For VR Platforms

Fast Travel Games have officially launched Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game for VR platforms, giving you a new experience in that universe.

Fast Travel Games have officially released their latest VR title this week as Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game is now available on a few platforms. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game is an action roguelite set in the Stellaris universe, where you will be the captain of your own ship, battling a multitude of alien species that have come to wreck your day. You'll be able to take partake in dynamic space wars in a 3D environment while encountering planet-sized creatures, gathering valuable loot to conduct research on, and more to do that feels like the main game. You can check out more about it below as it is out now on SteamVR and PSVR2.

"In Ghost Signal, players pilot their ship from a third-person perspective and lead it into battle against enemy armadas. In the narrative campaign, they'll chart a path through deep space, bartering with alien merchants, unlocking new upgrades and attacks, and taking on gigantic bosses. Each run of the galactic gauntlet will be different, but players can spend resources between lives to permanently improve their craft, push further into the unknown, and improve their ranking on global leaderboards."

INTERSTELLAR SPACE BATTLES: Use the full artillery of the Aurora against enemy armadas. Loot or purchase power-ups like freeze rays, atomic missiles, or even dragon companions – the choice is yours.

Use the full artillery of the Aurora against enemy armadas. Loot or purchase power-ups like freeze rays, atomic missiles, or even dragon companions – the choice is yours. UPGRADE & CUSTOMIZE: Scan exotic creatures for your logbook and conduct research in multiple tech trees. Asynchronous multiplayer allows you to scavenge other players' deserted ships for valuables.

Scan exotic creatures for your logbook and conduct research in multiple tech trees. Asynchronous multiplayer allows you to scavenge other players' deserted ships for valuables. A NEVER ENDING JOURNEY: Alongside the story mode, where randomized maps make every session unique, Ghost Signal includes Daily Challenges with both global and local leaderboards to climb.

Alongside the story mode, where randomized maps make every session unique, Ghost Signal includes Daily Challenges with both global and local leaderboards to climb. A UNIVERSE FULL OF WONDERS: As captain of the Aurora, encounter strange aliens in their home worlds and enter lost temples in the pursuit of the mysterious signal that seems to defy even death.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!