Ghostrunner Receives A New Trailer At Gamescom 2020

5050 Games and All In! Games revealed a new trailer for their upcoming cyberpunk action title Ghostrunner during Gamescom 2020. The game actually made its debut at the same event one year earlier, as the devs promised a unique first-person parkour experience set in a distant future. While the trailer is slightly impressive to watch, its unfortunately just a teaser as the real info they're going to share will be happening on September 15th during PAX Online. In the meantime, you can register to take part in the Private Beta by filling out this form. Here's hoping they'll just tell us everything in a few weeks as the game is set to be released sometime this year on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity's last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge. The streets of this tower city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction. As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you're always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail. One-hit one-kill mechanics make combat fast and intense. Use your superior mobility (and frequent checkpoints!) to engage in a never-ending dance with death fearlessly. Ghostrunner offers a unique single-player experience: fast-paced, violent combat, and an original setting that blends science fiction with post-apocalyptic themes. It tells the story of a world that has already ended and its inhabitants who fight to survive.