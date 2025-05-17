Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Gigantamax, machamp, pokemon

Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day Brings Changes to Pokémon GO

Trainers will be able to enter Gigantamax Battles using Remote Raid Passes in Pokémon GO for the first time during Max Battle Day.

Article Summary Gigantamax Machamp debuts in Pokémon GO Max Battles with a chance to catch its Shiny form.

Remote Raid Passes can be used in Max Battles for the first time during this event.

Event bonuses include boosted Max Particle limits, more Power Spots, and special trades.

Timed Research and a $4.99 ticket offer exclusive rewards, XP boosts, and extra Max Particles.

Gigantmax Machamp debuts in Max Battles just in time for Pokémon GO to make them accessible with Remote Raid Passes. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Gigantamax Machamp Max Battle Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Gigantamax Machamp debuts in Six-Star Max Battles. It can be Shiny when encountered.

Gigantamax Machamp debuts in Six-Star Max Battles. It can be Shiny when encountered. Event bonuses: Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600. All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles. Power Spots will refresh more frequently. 8× Max Particles from Power Spots. Two additional Special Trades. The following bonuses will be active on May 25, 2025, from 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: 2× Max Particles from exploring. 1/4 Adventuring distance to receive Max Particles. Niantic notes: For [the pre-event] bonuses to apply, Trainers must first collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu. Trainers can collect Max Particles via the Nearby menu each day by exploring. Adventure Sync can help make sure your distance counts! Keep an eye on the Nearby menu for the icon that shows when Max Particles are ready to collect.

Timed Research: Dynamax Beldum will be rewarded to Trainers who complete the new Timed Research. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time. This Timed Research will become available on May 19th at 6:00 p.m.

Dynamax Beldum will be rewarded to Trainers who complete the new Timed Research. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time. This Timed Research will become available on May 19th at 6:00 p.m. Event Ticket: A $4.99 USD ticked will be available in the store, offering bonuses and an exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research: 1 Max Mushroom 25,000 XP Ticket Bonuses: 2× XP from Max Battles Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600 Niantic notes: "This Timed Research will be effective on Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that this ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time."

A $4.99 USD ticked will be available in the store, offering bonuses and an exclusive Timed Research.

