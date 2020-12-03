GO Battle League Season Six In Pokémon GO: Top Great League Meta

GO Battle League Season Six is now live in Pokémon GO with a brand new format. Now, PVP seasons will match the new seasons introduced in the overall gameplay and will last for three months. Season Six, coinciding with the Season of Celebration in Pokémon GO, begins with the Great League which will run until December 14th, 2020 at 1 PM Pacific. The introduction of Candy XL, which allows Pokémon to be powered up past Level 50, has shaken up the meta quite a bit. While Level 41+ species aren't currently allowed in the Master League, they are permitted in the Great League. Here is a breakdown of the brand new top meta of the GO Battle League for this first leg of Season Six.

PVPoke, which calculates the GO Battle League meta in Pokémon GO based on the species stats, levels, and movesets, lists the top choices for Great League in Season Six as:

Azumarill (Powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Medicham (Powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Lickitung (Powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Bastiodon (Powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Deoxys Defense Forme: Counter, Rock Slide, Thunderbolt Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Sirfetch'd: Counter, Leaf Blade, Close Combat Diggersby (Powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Registeel: Lock On, Flash Cannon, Focus Blast Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide

That just goes to show you how fluid the meta is. Diggersby has been out for one day and already shows up and Candy XL, a mechanic introduced to the international playerbase earlier this week, has had a major impact. Your best bet is to know the meta but invest in Pokémon that you love battling with, because things change… and quick.

Happy battling, fellow trainers. We'll be back with a report on the Ultra League meta when it goes live in GO Battle League Season Six.