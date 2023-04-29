Goddess Of Victory: Nikee Celebrates Six-Month Anniversary Level Infinite has added a brand new update to Goddess Of Victory: Nikee, as you can experience Overzone and the six-month anniversary.

Level Infinite dropped a new update this week for Goddess Of Victory: Nikee, as they are celebrating the game's six-month anniversary. Yes, we know, it's one of those weird anniversary moments that all mobile titles do these days, but at least this one game with a proper update for the game titled Overzone, so it isn't just an event. We got the details of everything you can experience below.

"Overzone will explore the story of the first Goddess Squad and their tale of love & betrayal with The Ark. The first ever themed event in-game, Overzone will boast double the content of regularly available activities as well as the game's first fully voiced story content. The half-anniversary will also herald the arrival of the new Pilgrim character, Dorothy (Tier -0 character), as well as the first-ever single-player raid experience where players must battle "Mother Whale" in a time-limited challenge mode as well as mini-games & other new exciting new gameplay experiences. The six-month celebration also extends to new players with plenty of rewards on offer, including SSR NIKKE, Rei, for free. Following on from the previous in-game partnership with hit anime, Chainsaw Man, Goddess Of Victory: Nikee will be revealing plans for future high-profile collaborations very soon."

