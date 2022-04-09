Godlike Burger Set To Be Released For PC On April 21st

Daedalic Entertainment is ready to give you the best "meat" in the galaxy as Godlike Burger will be coming to PC later this month. Created by developer Liquid Pug, you'll be working in a fast-food joint in the middle of what is essentially a space trucker stop as you'll be serving up meals for all sorts of visitors, human or otherwise. Speaking of which, different aliens enjoy different foods, and you know… human is a delicacy on some planets. It'll be up to you to keep the supply flowing and keep business afloat in this super dark comedy title. The game will be released on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store on April 21st, with a console version to follow later this year.

In Godlike Burger you play as an eccentric chef whose most valuable ingredients are his own alien customers. He strives to create the most delicious and unusual burgers in the universe and travels the galaxy in a flying space diner in search of new inspiration. Players have to acquire new ingredients (read: lure customers into traps and then turn them into patties), manage their restaurant and avoid getting caught. By catering to their customers' preferences for different kinds of alien meat, upgrading the kitchen and their repertoire, they improve their restaurant's reputation and can afford to travel to new planets. But they should never stay in one place too long because the space police are always on the lookout for the crazy culinarian with a bloody cleaver. Kill your customers with a range of hidden traps or the good old meat cleaver! Their delicious meat is your special ingredient after all.

Cook the best burgers and turn your pitiful burger joint into the universe's most famous restaurant.

Improve your kitchen and find out what each alien race likes – uncover the secret of the perfect burger.

Explore the galaxy and its worlds. There are different alien species and their individual strengths and weaknesses to discover.

Don't get caught! Leave no witnesses and keep the police's suspicion low by playing and planning smartly.