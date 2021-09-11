Godstrike Is Headed To PC & Consoles Mid-October

Freedom Games and OverPowered Team revealed this week that Godstrike will be coming to PC and consoles in Mid-October. The game has been in Early Access on Steam since April with updating coming in on occasion to fix up the gameplay. Now we know the full version will be getting released on October 14th as it will also make its way to Xbox and PlayStation consoles. No word yet whether there are plans for the Switch, but it's not on the table as of yet.

Face off against the avatars of a forgotten deity in Godstrike. Released for Nintendo Switch and PC earlier this year, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game contain the same explosive action of this time-based bullet hell where time is both health and currency.

Survive multi-staged boss fights as the Herald, weaving oncoming fire to topple foes before time runs out. Avoid taking damage because the Herald only has as much health as time remains. Launch attacks to chip away at their health before unleashing powerful abilities like True Shot, a homing attack that curves around arenas, to deal massive damage at critical moments.

Slay a pantheon of increasingly imposing enemies across the campaign or take on alternative modes. Progress through Arcade Mode to start with all abilities and skills unlocked, dive into the randomized world of Challenge Mode, or compete in Daily runs with pre-set modifiers. Broadcast the action live to Twitch viewers and allow them to alter the Herald's fights with a full-featured chat integration that allows an audience to vote on status effects and more.