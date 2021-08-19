Gohan Goes Super Saiyan 4 In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we see the set's intense focus on Super Saiyan 4 continue with a Saiyan that we never got to see achieve this form in Dragon Ball GT: Gohan.

Gohan is one of the most interesting characters in Dragon Ball, though his arc has been far from straight-forward. His earliest appearances in the anime and manga hinted at a huge, untapped power within the half-Saiyan. A power that only came out when he was enraged. This aspect of his character was explored throughout the series, coming to a head during the Cell Games when Gohan became the first character to reach Super Saiyan 2. There was a seven-year gap between Gohan's defeat of Cell and the start of The Buu Saga and, during that time, Gohan lost some of his power due to a lack of training during peacetime. Meanwhile, both Vegeta and even the then-deceased Goku advanced, surpassing him. Gohan briefly became the world's strongest fighter again during the Buu Saga, when his innate powers were unlocked and he became Mystic Gohan (or, Ultimate Gohan). He would then weaken during Dragon Ball Super again due to a lack of training, only to begin inching up the power scale once more in preparation for the Tournament of Power.

During the now non-canon Dragon Ball GT, Gohan didn't take the same path toward power as he would in Super, which means we never got to see him in GT's form, Super Saiyan 4. These cards are awesome because they'll give fans a chance to see what this form could have looked like on Gohan.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out next month.