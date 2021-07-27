Goku & Frieza Team Up In Dragon Ball Super: Cross Spirits Secret Rare

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. So far, we've seen a selection of standard card, Leaders, and Super Rares with artwork inspired by the Dragon Ball Z film Wrath of the Dragon and the Super 17 Saga from Dragon Ball GT. There have also been cards inspired by the Buu Saga, The Saiyan Saga, and the Tournament of Power. As of now, all of the set's Secret Rares (or SCR cards) have been revealed. The first two featured villains absorbing heroes, with one featuring Super 17 absorbing Android 18 and another featuring Kid Buu absorbing Kibito Kai. Now, the third and final Secret Rare breaks the trend of recent SCRs and actually recreates an iconic moment in the show… which I think will make it quite the valuable card. Let's take a look at the SS Son Goku & Frieza, Miraculous Conclusion SCR from Cross Spirits.

There are few foes more iconic than Goku and Frieza. The two battled on Namek in one of anime's most iconic fights. The battle spawned constant memes, triggered Goku to turn Super Saiyan, and developed Dragon Ball's mythology in countless ways. Years later, Frieza came back in Dragon Ball Super first as the lead villain of Resurrection 'F' and then as an uneasy, he'll-probably-betray-me ally during the Tournament of Power. One of the most stunning scenes of the Tournament is recreated here as Goku, in the form that Frieza triggered by killing Krillin, and Frieza himself teamed up. We never thought we'd see it coming, but man… I personally couldn't take my eyes off it when it happened.

I predict that this will be the most coveted and valuable Secret Rare since Vermillion Bloodline's SS4 Broly, the Great Destroyer. We never know for sure how the market is going to go, but recognizability makes this an easy bet to be the chase card of Cross Spirits.