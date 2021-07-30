Google Play Pass Adds Several Games To Quicksave

Google Play Pass revealed today that they have added several new games to the Quicksave system for you to start playing today. If you're not familiar with the pass, it allows you to connect to digital content on their system with hundreds of apps and games without ads or in-app purchases. You can check out the list of games that have been made free as of today, but they'll only be that way for a limited time.

Tesla vs Lovecraft: An epic showdown between man vs monsters. Play as enigmatic inventor Nikola Tesla as you mow down nightmarish monsters from the mind of famed

horror author H.P. Lovecraft.

Delight Games (Premium Library): 70+ interactive volumes to immerse you in new worlds. Enjoy a massive new trove of choose your own adventure stories that span every possible world from

fantasy to mystery, horror, adventure and even some romance.

WHO IS AWESOME: Fall, chase and flip your way to victory in this two-directional platformer! Chase and run your way through different lands in a single-player mini-game collection that challenges you to outthink characters from four popular games.

Starman: Recover the light, and bring life back! Guide Starman through a breathtaking series of atmospheric architectural scenes and elaborate puzzles that are challenging, relaxing and immersive.

Super Glitch Dash: The ultimate twitch runner has arrived. Get ready to immerse yourself in this jaw-dropping, rhythm-driven runner that takes everything you love about the acclaimed original Glitch Dash to the next level.

Cytus II: From the makers of Cytus, experience a whole new chapter. Step into the future, where a mysterious DJ legend is at the center of this music rhythm game that puts 100+ songs from all over the world at your fingertips.

Summer Catchers: Embark on an epic road trip adventure of a lifetime. Travel to distant uncharted lands full of mystery, strange creatures and exciting races as you pursue a quest to finally experience summer.

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition: The world of Salt is on the brink of collapse. Its only hope is Dandara. Defy gravity and discover secret mysteries in this 2D metroidvania platformer that puts you in a battle for survival against enemies bent on oppression.