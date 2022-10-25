Graven Receives Final Early Access Update Prior To Halloween

3D Realms and Fulqrum Publishing have released one final Early Access update for Graven with content set up for Halloween. The content is basically here to provide a bit of a spooky upgrade to the game as you can celebrate the haunting season in style. While also providing the game itself with the necessary upgrades it will need prior to the 1.0 launch it will soon be undertaking. We have the notes of the update for you below along with the latest trailer showing off the haunting content.

"To prepare for the upcoming Graven 1.0 launch, the teams have focused on refining several features such as enhanced combat and AI, improving the Archivist and the Festering Congregation battles, and adding two new difficulty options, Casual and Flagellant. For this last update, Slipgate has concocted some new features perfect for Halloween:

Wander through the winding, flooded repository beneath the Library of Cruxfirth, the first of three hubs launching in the full game.

A new side quest to unravel.

New pickups and breakables to discover.

The devious new Skeleton Sapper enemy.

Proof of the afterlife among the most unfortunate denizens of Cruxfirth."

"A faithful priest of the Orthogonal order, exiled unto death for a crime in defense of another, you live again in a small boat, adrift in a swamp. A stranger ferries you to solid ground and bestows upon you vague instructions, along with a mysterious staff and book. Go forth, pious priest, alleviate suffering, uncover deceptions, and smash the eldritch perversions encroaching upon reality itself. A marriage between modern development tools and techniques with a stark late 90s aesthetic brings the action first-person puzzler Graven to life, featuring character designs by Chuck Jones (Duke Nukem 3D, Half-Life) and the voice talent of Stephan Weyte (Blood, Fire Emblem, Dusk) in a dark yet distinct medieval fantasy experience."