GreedFall II: The Dying World Confirms March Launch Date

A new trailer was released today for GreedFall II: The Dying World, as the team has confirmed its release date for March 2026

Article Summary GreedFall II: The Dying World gets a confirmed March 2026 release window for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

New trailer reveals gameplay, setting, and narrative details, introducing fans to the continent of Gacane.

The sequel is set three years before GreedFall, focusing on a native of Teer Fradee fighting for freedom.

Shape your story with rich RPG choices: diplomacy, combat, alliances, and deep companion relationships.

Developer Spiders and publisher Nacon released a new video today for GreedFall II: The Dying World, confirming the game's March launch date. The video runs about three and a half minutes, covering many aspects of the title in an overview guided by the developers. Near the end, we finally got confirmation that the sequel will be released for PC on March 10, while Xbox and PlayStation platforms will get it on March 12. Enjoy the video here while we wait out the next seven weeks.

GreedFall II: The Dying World

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies. Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets and make them your friends, rivals or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat. Immerse yourself in an ever deeper RPG experience where every choice has an impact on your adventure and where diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration and combat are all viable paths for you to achieve your aims.

