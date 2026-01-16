Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: GreedFall II: The Dying World, Spiders

GreedFall II: The Dying World Drops New Language Video

Check out the latest video for GreedFall II: The Dying World as the develoeprs explain the new language used within the game

Article Summary GreedFall II: The Dying World introduces Yecht Fradí, a new in-game language with a dedicated developer video.

Play as a native of Teer Fradee, captured and brought to the war-torn continent of Gacane before the first game.

Shape your destiny through diplomacy, strategy, alliances, or combat as you battle for freedom and survival.

Explore new regions, meet unique factions, and build relationships that influence your RPG adventure’s outcome.

Developer Spiders and publisher Nacon have released another new major update for GreedFall II: The Dying World as they explain the language of the world. What we mean by that is they have created a specific language in the game called Yecht Fradí, which you will see used and attached to things all across the island nation, as well as spoken by those who are its original inhabitants. Enjoy the video above as the game is still in Early Access.

GreedFall II: The Dying World

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies. Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets and make them your friends, rivals or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat. Immerse yourself in an ever deeper RPG experience where every choice has an impact on your adventure and where diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration and combat are all viable paths for you to achieve your aims.

