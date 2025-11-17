Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: GreedFall II: The Dying World, Spiders

GreedFall II: The Dying World Releases Second Early Access Update

GreedFall II: The Dying World has released a new update while in Early Access, adding a ton of new content while they work on the game

Article Summary GreedFall II Early Access update adds new city Peren, expanding the explorable world and lore.

Meet new companion Till, a powerful ex-mercenary captain with unique combat abilities.

Combat system overhauled with three gameplay modes and adjustable difficulty levels.

Enjoy new side quests, improved crafting, deeper character customization, and Photo Mode.

Developer Spiders and publisher Nacon have released another new major update for GreedFall II: The Dying World as the game is still in Early Access. We can sum this up in one sentence by saying they've basically added content that was going to be in the final version of the game, as everything seems to fall into place quite nicely. This includes a new character, a new area, several upgrades and improvements to the game's content, and bug improvements on top. We have more details from the devs below, as you can read more in their latest blog.

GreedFall II: The Dying World – Second Early Access Update

After visiting Olima, nicknamed the City of Stars in reference to the gigantic observatory that overlooks it, players now have the opportunity to discover a new city and its surroundings: Peren. Former capital of the Astrian civilisation, the city is now ruled by the Merchant Congregation. Strongly impacted by the Malichor epidemic, the mysterious plague ravaging the continent of Gacane, Peren is also the scene of numerous political intrigues: be careful not to get caught up in the nobles' dark schemes…

Prepare to welcome an ally as formidable as he is unexpected: Till. He is responsible for your capture, forcing you to embark on your journey across the Old Continent and changing the course of your destiny. Having abandoned his position as captain of the Coin Guard, a mercenary guild renowned for its outstanding warriors, he now seeks redemption by offering you his help. Quiet and somewhat gruff, Till is nonetheless a seasoned fighter. Equipped with heavy armour and wielding a two-handed sword, he excels at drawing the attention of enemies to defend his companions. Loyal and protective, Till is the last member to join your band of companions, and will prove to be a valuable asset to any team in need of a strong defender.

The combat system in GreedFall 2 has been reworked to better suit your play style, with three distinct modes that can be selected at any time. For strategists, Tactical mode offers total control over the battlefield and the camera, allowing you to optimally micro-manage your companions' actions and making greater use of the tactical pause system. Conversely, Focused mode allows you to focus on your character and stay in heat of the action, letting the AI constantly manage your allies and limiting the use of the tactical pause. Finally, Hybrid mode offers a balanced experience, providing partial control over the camera and tactical pause.

In addition, three difficulty modes, adjustable from the game options, allow you to experience the adventure at your own pace. Fans of challenging strategic combat can opt for Tactical mode, while those who prefer focusing on the storytelling will choose Story mode, which greatly facilitates combat. Finally, Adventure mode offers players a balanced level of difficulty. Furthermore, this update includes numerous improvements and new features:

New side quests and events have been added to enrich your adventure.

Improved crafting: new crafting skills give you more options and control to manage and enhance your gear more efficiently.

Refined character creation system: the avatar customisation tool has been extensively redesigned, allowing you to modify many facial and body features to create a unique character.

Addition of a Photo Mode: highly requested by the community, this feature allows you to capture memorable moments and breathtaking landscapes from your adventure

Optimisation, visual improvements and Quality of Life: enjoy a smoother and more detailed experience thanks to numerous fixes and various graphical, performance and Quality of Life improvements.

