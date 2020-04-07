Grounded is Headed to Xbox Game Preview This July

Obsidian Entertainment announced during the most recent episode of Inside Xbox that it would be bringing its survival adventure title Grounded to Xbox Game Preview this summer. Starting this July, the game will be available via the service with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions and Steam Early Access purchases. Alongside the announcement, the game also got a new trailer that focused on the single-player aspects of Grounded, much of which players had yet to see before. The video was narrated by game director Adam Brennecke with help from social media manager Shyla Schofield, who both showed off a variety of never-before-seen content.

The World From an Ant's POV in Grounded

Grounded follows a child who wakes up in a backyard one day shrunk to the size of an ant. Guided solely by a robot named BURG.L, who appears to know more than it lets on, you've got to figure out a way to get to the machine that can bring you back to your normal size. It's not going to be an easy journey by any means. Luckily you and three friends can work together to survive the best you can, all while avoiding the larger perils you wouldn't normally have to take stock of around you: ants, spiders, snakes, etc.

It looks like the perfect game to introduce friends or family who may not otherwise be into shooters or MMORPGs or the like since it's more based in a realistic world with perils anyone can understand. It's kind of like a third-person Honey, I Shrunk the Kids adventure, and because of that, it'll likely attract a more varied audience than many of Obsidian Entertainment's titles. Grounded will be available starting July 28, 2020, but if you can't wait until then, it might be worth joining the Xbox Insider Program to get on the waitlist for early hands-on access this spring. Be sure to let us know what you think about it in the comments below. We can't wait to get our hands on this rather unique on the standard multiplayer game. We definitely need some intriguing creations right about now.