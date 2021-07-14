GT Vegeta & Villains Feature in Dragon Ball Super CG: Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon and Dragon Ball GT's Super 17 Saga… but now let's go back to a somewhat unfortunate era for one of the most iconic anime characters of all time: the Prince of all Saiyans.

Listen, I love Vegeta. It must be said, though, that the man has historically made poor choices. He had that unfortunate dye-job in his first appearance, he allowed Cell to become Perfect when he could've defeated him, and then there was the whole Majin incident. Nothing compares, though, to Vegeta's hairstyle and the leather outfit in Dragon Ball GT. He looks like he's a member of a biker gang from Maine. He looks like the newest addition to the Village People. He looks like he's about to hop out of the cake at your great-aunt's bachelorette party.

Still, though, Vegeta is an absolute boss. Dragon Ball Super Card Game has shown off a great deal of Super 17 Saga-inspired cards, which have included 17 himself, Android 18, and Goku. Now, the Prince of all Saiyans gets to show off his dump truck in those tight leather pants.

We also have the obligatory villain Super Rare card, which is a fun one. We see a gang of somewhat second-string but still beloved villains emerging from hell here, including Cooler, King Cold, Android 19, and Pui Pui. Am I alone in thinking Pui Pui is the baddest MFer here? For some reason, I always thought this early Babidi Saga villain was underrated, so it's cool to see him get some love in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game.