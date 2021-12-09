GTFO Launches 1.0 Live During The Game Awards 2021

During The Game Awards 2021, developer and publisher 10 Chamber Collective officially released Version 1.0 of GTFO. The game has been in development for the longest time with Early Access getting regular updates for players to enjoy themselves. But now, the final vision of what the team wanted this to be has come to fruition as they literally hit the launch button in the middle of the awards ceremony to launch the full version of the game. We had a chance to try it out last week in a special in-person demo we got to attend with several other members of games journalism to try out a few different aspects of this new version.

The game has changed quite a bit as we were given a proper story to what's happening, as you are plunged into the depths of what appears to be a lengthy research facility with a lot of doors on lockdown. It's up to you to go through as a team and clean it out of everything that isn't natural and figure out what happened to everyone. But also figuring out what happened to yourselves as you are transported to weird worlds for periods of time. The first raid we were given was a simple search and collect to find out what went wrong near the start of the game, as we got into the customizations and ability to work with each other as a team and use all of the tools at our disposal. The second mission we attempted was more of a raid where we had to clear it out and make it to the next area deep in the complex, which came down to dealing with a run-and-gun situation where we had to set up multiple traps before getting to the end and stop the horde from descending on us.

Now that the main game is out,e everyone has a chance to experience the horror and the mystery for themselves. We have the latest trailer for you below along with a quote from the company's Creative Director about how GTFO has changed over the years.

"After being in development since 2015 and in Early Access since 2019, GTFO is finally ready for Version 1.0. Over the last year, we've been polishing everything we already have in the game while adding new features," said Ulf Andersson, Creative Director of GTFO. "We have worked hard to welcome new players while at the same time challenging our hardcore audience. I believe you will find GTFO a challenging but enjoyable experience thanks to our updated expeditions and our new combat buddies, the bots. If you played GTFO during Early Access, you should notice a huge difference in quality and see how the improvements make the extremely challenging parts more fun to tackle."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: GTFO Full Release Trailer – The Game Awards 2021 #GTFOtheGame (https://youtu.be/hx9dqTkxio8)