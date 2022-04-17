HyperX Reveals New Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller

HyperX has a brand new controller on the market for those playing mobile titles as they released the Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller. This version of the controller is basically a top-to-bottom improvement over previous models as it has your standard controller layout paired with a slightly changed ergonomic design to provide better comfort. Which is supported by the textured controller grips that make it easier to do mobile gaming with a controller. This new controller is compatible with controller-enabled games on Android mobile devices and PC, but sadly, no iOS functionality (for now). Youc an read more about it below from this week's announcement as it's on sale through their website for $50.

The HyperX Clutch controller provides a comfortable gaming experience with textured controller grips and an ergonomic design that offers more comfort than holding a phone. The HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller allows users to switch between PC and Android mobile devices with wireless support for Android mobile devices via Bluetooth 4.2 or a 2.4GHz wireless receiver for PC. A USB-C to USB-A cable is included as a wired connection to PC for gaming, allowing users to take full advantage of gaming on the cloud via multiple devices.

HyperX Clutch controllers uses a standard controller layout and provides additional Turbo and Clear buttons for a competitive edge. The Clutch wireless controller includes a convertible phone clip that can function as a tabletop tool for tablets and phones, and the phone clip that can securely fits phones from 41mm to 86mm and comes equipped with a built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery offering up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge for longer gaming sessions.

"We strive to make long-lasting and affordable products that elevate the gaming experience." said Andrew Ewing, console global category director – HyperX. "The newly launched HyperX Clutch wireless controller features an ergonomic design that enhances gaming comfort for gamers playing on multiple platforms."