Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land Shows Off New Neighborhood

Check out the latest developer video for Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land as we get a preview of a new level featuring a rough neighborhood

Indie game developer Exquisite Laundry Pet and publisher Mega Cat Studios have a new developer video out for the game Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land. This time around, they're showing off a new area, as we get our first look at the rough area of the Mean Street, with a guided tour from the game's creator, Adam Lewis Graf. Enjoy the video above as they continue to work on the game, with no release window set yet.

Gumball in Trick-or-Treat Land

Ready for a retro adventure? Getting home shouldn't be this hard, but for a gumball who's just crash-landed, you take what you can get. A local Scarecrow can send you back, but his magic is busted. What starts as a simple errand for a spellbook becomes a huge quest to find Seven Hallowed Patches. But something is also wrong in the land itself: a shadowy force known only as the Chaos Sweets has usurped the competitive spirit of Trick-or-Treat Land and seeks to turn all candy into coal. To find the patches, you'll have to deal with everyone from cranky vegetables to ghoulish mob bosses.

Luckily, you won't be alone. You'll convince a few local misfits to join your party and help even the odds on your journey to restore the joy of trick-or-treating. Explore an immersive overworld, cast spells, and brew potions in a single-player campaign full of twists and turns. You'll master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system and take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests. While the overworld puzzles are straightforward, the real challenge lies in the turn-based combat. It's a game that is designed to be lighthearted, but challenging enough to appeal to all ages!

Master a unique, turn-based Trick-or-Treating battle system

Recruit a party of quirky allies, each with their own skills

Unlock and upgrade magical abilities to get an edge in battle

Find and use tons of items for combat and exploration

Take on a huge main quest and dozens of surprising side quests

