Gundam Evolution Set To Launch On Consoles On November 30th

Bandai Namco is set to bring Gundam Evolution over to consoles this week, as Xbox and PlayStation players will get the game on November 30th. Originally a PC exclusive, the free-to-play title will come out on both sets of consoles to coincide with the launch of Season 2 in the game. This new season will run for two months and introduce several updates and features throughout that time. If you've already been playing it on PC, you'll see matchmaking improvements, ranked matches fixed up, new customized items, updates to supply pods, new Achievements (after there were none), a new Spectator Mode (PC only), and more to come. You can check out more in the videos below about what you'll see immediately.

"Gundam Evolution is an online free-to-play FPS title in which players take control of Mobile Suits from the hit Gundam anime and challenge other players online in six-versus-six objective-based battles. Featuring fast-paced action and immersive controls, players can switch between many different Mobile Suit Units to suit the ever-changing battle conditions. Utilize their unique characteristics and cooperate with teammates to secure the win. You can pilot Units from across the Gundam multiverse. Each of the various Units features different attack skills, support functions, and HP levels. Select your favorite Unit that matches your play style.

Activating the Thruster Gauge kicks the action into overdrive. Use Thruster Movement to cover long distances fast and Dash for rapid bursts of acceleration. Utilizing the Thrust System, pilots can move effectively around the battlefield and use sudden surprise movements to their tactical advantage. In addition to their innate abilities, Units are equipped with powerful G-Maneuver effects. These effects, which can be activated when the G-Maneuver Meter reaches 100%, vary from unit to unit. Push your Units to the limit as you lead your team to victory!"