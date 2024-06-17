Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gunnar, Tokidoki

Gunnar Reveals New Tokodoki Set Of Summer Frames

Gunnar has partnered up with Tokidoki to release three new pairs of gamer glasses, all of which have been given artistic designs.

Gamer glasses maker Gunnar revealed a new line of summer frames recently, as they have three new pairs from Tokodoki. As you can see from the image below, they have made three artistic designs for those looking to add a little flair to your look from Italian artist and brand founder Simone Legno. The three designs are the Cotton Candy Carnival ($89), the SANDy ($115) and the Donutella ($125). We have more info on all three designs below as the are available now.

Tokidoki x Gunnar – Cotton Candy Carnival

Surrounded by fun, friends and starfetti galore, tokidoki x Gunnar invite you to the Cotton Candy Carnival. These soft lavender frames sport a modified round shape to fit a wide range of faces. With Stellina's star on the front and the iconic tokidoki logo on the temple, you'll enjoy a little fun along with fashion and function. Flexible spring hinges, adjustable titanium nose pads, and G-Shield Plus lens coatings deliver Gunnar technology at the Epic Performance level. Exclusive microfiber cleaning cloth, pouch and case feature your favorite tokidoki characters. It's the sweetest ticket in town!

Donutella

Tokidoki x Gunnar delivers the sugar rush you're craving with this ultra-sweet collaboration. Starring Donutella, these round-shaped retro frames deliver pink frosted fun. Temples feature handmade acetate adorned with an iconic donut. Flexible spring hinges, adjustable nose pads, and G-Shield Premium lens coatings add to the Legendary Performance level. Exclusive microfiber cleaning cloth, pouch and case come sprinkled with Donutella's handmade goodies. Satisfy your sweet tooth with this candy-coated beauty!

SANDy

Inspired by SANDy and her Cactus Friends, these tokidoki x Gunnar frames offer the ultimate protection against blue light and dry eyes. Cat-eye shaped, the hand made acetate glows with cactus hues of green, brown, and black. Flexible spring hinges, adjustable nose pads, and G-Shield Premium lens coatings add to the Legendary Performance level. Exclusive microfiber cleaning cloth, pouch, and case feature SANDy and friends. Zip up a pair and get a cactus suit for your eyes!

