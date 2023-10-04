Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Guzzlord Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Guzzlord Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you defeat this newly Shiny-capable Ultra Beast in Tier Five Raids during October.

Spooky Season has begun in Pokémon GO. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Darkrai and the Shiny release of Guzzlord in Tier Five Raids, returning Ghost-types in Mega Raids, and Shadow Moltres with its Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all month. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Guzzlord as it arrives through Ultra Wormholes. Let's get into it.

Top Guzzlord Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Guzzlord counters as such:

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Mega Diancie: Tackle, Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas: Geomancy, Moonblast

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Dazzling Gleam

Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Donphan: Charm, Play Rough

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Guzzlord with efficiency.

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Dazzling Gleam

Zacian: Quick Attack, Play Rough

Primarina: Charm, Moonblast

Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Sylveon: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Tapu Koko: Quick Attack, Dazzling Gleam

Galarian Rapidash: Fairy Wind, Play Rough

Beartic: Charm, Play Rough

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Florges: Fairy Wind, Moonblast

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Guzzlord can be defeated with two trainers, but it is also possible to solo this Ultra Beast if you bring Fairy-types you've invested a lot of Stardust into. This is due to Guzzlord's double weakness to Fairy-types as a dual Dark/Dragon-type. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Tier Five Raids Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Guzzlord will have a CP of 1650 in normal weather conditions and 2062 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!