Gyarados VMAX To Feature In Pokémon TCG: Sky Stream

We are just a couple of weeks out from the release of the next Japanese sets of Pokémon TCG. Both the Rayquaza-led Sky Stream and the Duraludon-led Towering Perfection are set to hit shelves on July 9th, 2021. These two Dragon-themed sets will then combine with the smash hit Eevee Heroes to make up the next English-language set, the staggeringly large Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Let's take a peek at what is to come in Evolving Skies by previewing some of the cards arriving in Sky Stream.

Gyarados, one of the most popular Pokémon in the entire franchise, will emerge with its first-ever Pokémon V and VMAX cards. Both Sky Stream and Towering Perfection are Dragon-themed and, while Gyarados isn't classified here as a Dragon-type, it certainly has its draconic elements. This intimidating and vicious evolution of the docile Magikarp is joined in Sky Stream by this Fighting-type Medicham, which is one of the most dynamic Pokémon V I've seen. That kick with those built-in JNCO jeans that Medicham is rocking is awesome. Now, the Secret Rares of Sky Stream have yet to be announced, but I think it's a good bet that we will be seeing Gyarados get the full treatment: a V, a VMAX, a Full Art V, a Rainbow Rare VMAX, and probably an Alternate Art VMAX.

If the Alternate Art happens, I can just imagine how stunning it with be. The current style of these Alternate VMAXes showcases the Dynamax Pokémon towering over standard-sized Pokémon, so I'm definitely picturing a bunch of aquatic species swimming in fear as a sky-scraper-sized Gyarados approaches. Medicham, which doesn't seem to be getting a VMAX, will likely get a Full Art V and perhaps an Alternate Art V, but I'd bet against the latter.

Just as a note, the inclusion of these three cards in Sky Stream does not guarantee their inclusion in Evolving Skies. The English-language Pokémon TCG will surely be removing certain cards and putting them in other sets, much like they did with Chilling Reign.