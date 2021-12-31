Halo Infinite Adds Mister Chief Items To The Shop

343 Industries has added a brand new set of items to the shop in Halo Infinite as you can get your meme on with these Mister Chief items. The team revealed the items on their Twitter feed this week with the fun caption "You're the absolute zenith of human endeavor and a perfect encapsulation of human talent, and now there's a Personal AI to match." This new DLC pack comes with three different items you can equip to yourself for fun. Included in the Mister Chief DLC bundle, which is currently available for you to buy for 2,000 credits, includes a new vehicle decal, a new weapon charm, and an AI companion for your suit. Each one of them having a different artistic take on the appearance of Mister Chief.

If you're not familiar with Mister Chief, it's totally cool, it's a reference that hasn't been used in a long time. Mister Chief was, in many ways, the unofficial mascot for the franchise, as he would make appearances in the Bungie Weekly Updates announcements when the team was developing Halo 2 and Halo 3. Once 343 Industries took over the game and moved onto their own way of doing things, especially when the staff just started directly addressing people through Halo Waypoint, so he just started fading from the IP altogether. He's been brought back a couple of times over the years for specialty items, once as an Xbox Live avatar in 2013, once as a skin in the Xbox version of Minecraft, and being added as a special helmet in the Master Chief Collection version of Halo: Reach.

Having him back in Halo Infinite is a nice throwback to the past, even if it is in a cosmetic form and not so much being a part of updates with his lightsaber. Now if only the lightsaber was added as weapon skin for the Energy Sword…