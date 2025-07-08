Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Panic Inc., Time Flies

Hand-Drawn Adventure Game Time Flies Arrives This Month

After being in development for over three years, Time Flies will finally see the light of day, as it will be released this month

Indie game developer Playables and publisher Panic Inc. have finally given the game Time Flies a proper release date, as it will be released at the end of this month. This is one of those games we have been waiting to see come out forever, because we've been charmed with it ever since we first saw it clear back at Summer Game Fest: Play Days 2022.

At the time, it was part of the Day of the Devs presentation that went hand-in-hand with the event, but they only had a short demo to show off the title. If you haven't seen this one in a while, this is a hand-drawn adventure in which you play as a fly who must complete a number of tasks in a short amount of time. However, flies don't live long, so you have a time limit to accomplish everything on your checklist before you die and start over as a new fly. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be released on July 31 for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Time Flies

A short adventure about our limited time in this world. In Time Flies, you're a fly – your life is short and your bucket list is long! Learn an instrument, read a book, become rich, get drunk, or make someone smile. And if you don't feel like pursuing your goals, you can just relax, clean your wings, and listen to music. Make the best of the time you have left, because we're all going to die.

Explore a painstakingly hand-drawn, densely detailed world

Dozens of unique and obscure goals to accomplish

Numerous intriguing ways to die

Grimly variable life expectancy based on player location

Delightfully accurate fly physics

The most expansive game yet from the mind behind KIDS and Plug & Play

