Happy's Humble Burger Farm Will Arrive On Switch In April

TinyBuild Games is happy to bring more horror to the Nintendo Switch as Happy's Humble Burger Farm will be arriving next month. Now you can experience all of the weird horrors that come with running a fast food joint in the middle of nowhere with all of the updates the game has received so far. The plan right now is to release the game on the Nintendo Switch on April 7th, 2022. Enjoy the latest trailer below to see how the game plays on the console.

Survive the night shift as the restaurant's new manager. Grill cheeseburgers, fry a potato or two, and serve soft drinks to customers. Lure new diners into a totally normal and not-at-all terrifying domain by upgrading the restaurant's equipment. Prevent fires, unclog toilets, and shoo away rats to maintain a clean eating space. Serve the best meals in town to become employee of the month, at a restaurant hiding dark secrets and mutant mascots.

Confront Happy's Barnyard Buds before they grow too unruly. Avoid Charlie the Chillin' Chicken's egg bombs and Petey the Portly Pig's explosive burgers at all costs to live through another day of the dreadful fast-food routine. Escape the Farmer's deadly scythe and swim for your life to survive the mauling jaws of Sammy the Surly Salmon. Satiate Happy the Humble Heifer's hunger for satisfied patrons by correctly filling each order, and fear the mascot's macabre fury after three strikes. Have puke patties in hand if she comes out to play, as the disgusting meal is the only way to appease her wrath. Discover the dark secrets of this killer cow.