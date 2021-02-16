Harry Potter: Wizards Unite: An Imperfect Love Review

An Imperfect Love, the Valentine's Day Brilliant Event that revised elements from the fan-favorite sixth book of J. K. Rowling's iconic series, has ended in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This event saw Niantic make some alterations to the expected tasks in the Special Assignment, so now let's look back and determine if these changes were for the best or if the events were better as is.

What Worked in This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

No "Highest Chamber" task: I think we can all agree that losing this one is for the best. I don't mind it every now and then, but every event tasking players with winning a Wizarding Challenge in their highest unlocked chamber leads to a lot of waiting around for full lobbies. Not to mention, it's a huge drain on resources.

The focus: Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince may be my personal favorite book depending on the day you ask, so of course, I personally loved this Brilliant Event's focus. Besides personal preference, the artwork of the Brilliant Registry page looked great and while there wasn't huge movement in the ongoing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite story, it was compelling reading Harry and Constance talk about these events.

What Didn't Work in This Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event

Too many non-Brilliant tasks: The replacement for some of the harder tasks were… also very difficult. These new tasks focused on Legends of Hogwarts Foundables which weren't even part of the event. These Foundables were boosted but not enough to make these tasks doable without searching out in the world extensively or going through a good amount of Tonic for Trace Detection. Personally, I didn't mind these at first, but putting two separate similar tasks on different pages (the Angelina Johnson tasks and then the 25 Legends of Hogwarts Foundables task) made this aspect of the event seem tedious.

Overall

Overall, while there is a little bit of work to be done on the way these new tasks are ordered, this was still the most fun Brilliant Event of the year so far. I can't wait to see what Harry Potter: Wizards Unite does with Part Two which moves to the Malfoy Manor… a move that took me off-guard, considering the romance theme. We'll see!