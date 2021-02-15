Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Aragog-Themed Event

Watch out, arachnophobes. (Note: This is partly me addressing myself.) Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has announced the details of this Tuesday's Adversaries Event, which will focus on Ron Weasley's greatest fear: spiders. In specific, a spider that fans of the Wizarding World will know well: Aragog.

Niantic posted the details of this Aragog-themed event to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite official forum:

From Tuesday, February 16 at 11 a.m. PT–Thursday, February 18 at 11 p.m. PT, keep an eye out for the following: Increased sightings of the Aragog Adversary Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 50% Please note: To enable as many players around the world as possible to participate safely, this event has been adjusted to facilitate playing from wherever you are. Please remember to adhere to local rules and regulations, and be respectful of others and your surroundings.

In addition to these details, we can now also share with Bleeding Cool readers the entire set of tasks and rewards for this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event so that our fellow witches and wizards can prepare for the Special Assignment. It is as follows:

Defeat 35 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Strong Exstimulo

Use Master Notes 8 Times: 1 Edible Dark Mark

Earn 1,500 Challenge XP Through Challenges and Adversary Combat: 6 Frog Brain

Use 7 Exstimulo (Any) in Adversary Combat: 20 Spell Energy

Use 3 Wit-Sharpening in Adversary Combat: 4 Healing Potions

Deal 25,000 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Silver Key

Defeat Aragog 4 Times: 1 Restricted Section Book

Return 20 Artefact Fragments from the Aragog Chain: 2 Restricted Section Books

Bonus Rewards: 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Edible Dark Mark, 60 Coins, 500 XP, 30 Spell Energy

What I personally notice here is that the infamous "Wit-Sharpening Potions gifts" task is gone. This might indeed make this event playable. Personally, I sat the last Adversaries event out after the feature's underwhelming debut in December but, as I quite enjoy Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's Brilliant Events, I'm going to give this one a try. To all those playing along with me, I wish you the best of luck!