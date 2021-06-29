Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Partial July 2021 Schedule

Niantic has announced a partial schedule for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite for July 2021. While we don't have word on a Brilliant Event yet, we have information regarding two Adversaries events, July 2021's Community Day, and a standalone Dragon-themed event. Let's take a look at the full details.

Over on the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite official forum, Niantic announced the following events:

Gilderoy Lockhart's Adventures Adversaries Event: 28 June at 11 a.m. PT – 1 July at 11 a.m. PT Adversaries resembling Gilderoy Lockhart are on the attack! Bring this dangerous situation under control and get a glimpse into The Unforgivable's reasons for unleashing Adversaries.

Currently live in-game, this Adversaries Event pays tribute to many of Lockhart's celebrated (and entirely fictional) exploits. Now, the next event is not the Brilliant Event we expected for this slot but is instead a standalone dragon-themed event.

Dragonologists' Delight: 2 July at 11 a.m. PT – 8 July at 11 a.m. PT Look to the skies as you combat a surge of dragon Oddities and return dragon egg Fragments from Portkey Portmanteaus. Plus, look out for an additional SOS Task Force challenge.

While it's a bit of a let-down that we don't yet know what the next Brilliant Event will be, this seems like the perfect event to tide the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite player base over until we have more information. Boosted dragons is always a plus.

July Community Day: All day Sunday, 11 July from 12:01 a.m.–11:59 p.m. local time Strategically complete Wizarding Challenges to collect bonus Fragments, bonus Wizarding XP, bonus Challenge XP and Spell Energy.

This one seems purely battle-themed, but we will be able to report more information about this event when we get close to it going live.

All Feared Adversaries Event: 14 July 11 a.m. PT – 21 July 11 a.m. PT Ready yourself for battle as you confront a surge of every Adversary we have faced so far. The rest of July's Calendar will be announced at a later date.

Interesting. This seems like a culmination of the Adversaries feature in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. After this one, will we perhaps begin to see more Adversary variety? The initial teaser for Adversaries Events back in late 2020 did, in fact, include Lord Voldemort himself.