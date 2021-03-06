Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Celebrates International Women's Day

Niantic has delayed the March 2021 schedule of events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in order to work on a software update. However, there have been some, as they put it, "lightweight events" designed to take up time until they can officially announce the major March events, which many expect will include a two-part Brilliant Day, two Adversary events, and a Community Day as usual. Niantic has now given details on the second of the two Spotlight events this month, with next week's Spotlight tying into International Women's Day.

Here are the details from Niantic, posted to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite blog:

To celebrate International Women's Day, we want to highlight some of the wizarding world's most inspirational and talented witches. On Monday, March 8th from 11a.m. PT – Tuesday, March 9th 11a.m. PT, there will be an increased sighting of these Foundables: Young Ginny Weasley Young Hermione Granger Young Luna Lovegood Angelina Johnson Parvati Patil Portrait of Helga Hufflepuff Portrait of Rowena Ravenclaw Pomona Sprout Professor McGonagall

These Spotlight events do not include a Special Assignment like most of the other in-game events have. Instead, it will essentially be a surge in the themed Foundables, much like the weekly Spotlight Hour does with certain species of Pokémon in Pokémon GO except, of course, this will last for a stretch of days rather than a single hour.

Based on the limited run of these events, I don't think it'll be much longer before we have an update on the full run of March 2021 events. Bleeding Cool will be here to report when Niantic announced the full slate of festivities in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite with information on events as well as player guides for all of the Special Assignments.

Until then, best of luck to everyone playing these Spotlight events!