Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dec 2020 Brilliant Event Part 2 Assignment

Tomorrow, the second part of the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event begins in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It will run from December 22nd, 2020 at 11 AM Pacific until December 29th at the same time. Along with bringing new Brilliant Foundables to the game, this final Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event will task wizards and witches with a new Special Assignment. Here, ahead of the event, you can read the full tasks and rewards for this assignment and prepare yourself.
The full tasks and rewards for the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 2 Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite includes:
Page One of Four
- Collect 2 Ingredients of Portmanteaus: 2 Gifts
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Re'em Blood
- Return 12 Rowena Ravenclaw Portrait: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Return 20 Foundables: 1 Dawdle Draught
- Use Master Notes 5 Times: 3 Snowdrop
- Collect 6 Brilliant Event Runestones: 1 Dark Detector
- Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 4 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 2 Gifts
Page Three of Four
- Earn 4750 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Silver Key
- Defeat 10 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Runespoor Eggs
- Return 15 Godric Gryffindor Portrait: 3 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 1 Gift
Page Four of Four
- Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Spell Book
- Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Event Page: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces: 1 Spell Book
- Rewards: 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 30 Spell Enery, 1 Gift
As with all Brilliant Events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, those who complete this Special Assignment will receive a Bonus Assignment.
Bonus Assignment
- Brew 10 Potions: 4 Snowdrop
- Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion
- Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key
- Cast 25 Great Spell Casts: 10 Spell Energy
- Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Gift, 3 Brilliant Grey Lady fragments, 3 Brilliant Nearly Headless Nick fragments
Good luck as you set out to complete these assignments!