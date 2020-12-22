Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Dec 2020 Brilliant Event Part 2 Assignment

Tomorrow, the second part of the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event begins in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It will run from December 22nd, 2020 at 11 AM Pacific until December 29th at the same time. Along with bringing new Brilliant Foundables to the game, this final Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event will task wizards and witches with a new Special Assignment. Here, ahead of the event, you can read the full tasks and rewards for this assignment and prepare yourself.

The full tasks and rewards for the Hogwarts for the Holidays Brilliant Event Part 2 Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite includes:

Page One of Four

Collect 2 Ingredients of Portmanteaus: 2 Gifts

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 2 Re'em Blood

Return 12 Rowena Ravenclaw Portrait: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Rewards: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Return 20 Foundables: 1 Dawdle Draught

Use Master Notes 5 Times: 3 Snowdrop

Collect 6 Brilliant Event Runestones: 1 Dark Detector

Rewards: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 4 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 2 Gifts

Page Three of Four

Earn 4750 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Silver Key

Defeat 10 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Runespoor Eggs

Return 15 Godric Gryffindor Portrait: 3 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Rewards: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy, 1 Gift

Page Four of Four

Earn 7000 Wizarding XP from Traces: 1 Spell Book

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Event Page: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces: 1 Spell Book

Rewards: 50 Coins, 5 Restricted Section Books, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 30 Spell Enery, 1 Gift

As with all Brilliant Events in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, those who complete this Special Assignment will receive a Bonus Assignment.

Bonus Assignment

Brew 10 Potions: 4 Snowdrop

Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potion

Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any) in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Win in Your Highest Unlocked Chamber: 1 Silver Key

Cast 25 Great Spell Casts: 10 Spell Energy

Rewards: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Gift, 3 Brilliant Grey Lady fragments, 3 Brilliant Nearly Headless Nick fragments

Good luck as you set out to complete these assignments!