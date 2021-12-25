Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event Review: Battle For Secrecy Part 1

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has just over a month left of accessibility before Niantic will perform the Killing Curse. Because of that, each event is of major importance to the game's remaining players. This month's long-delayed The Battle for Secrecy Part One Brilliant Event finally happened this week, continuing Constance's plea to reveal magic to the Muggle world. Did Niantic stick the first half of the game's landing, or did they stumble on the way out?

What worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

Gameplay: As far as playability, this was the easiest Brilliant Event to complete in my history of playing the game. Niantic has certainly lowered the bar regarding the difficulty of the tasks, which is quite a good thing, as the events of HPWU have always been significantly more difficult than, say, the research in Pokémon GO. In its final months, the difficulty of HPWU eased up to demonstrate what it would've felt like if Niantic had designed this as a balanced game rather than an item bag drain that necessitates tedious tasks to unlock story elements.

The story: While much of this event was build-up for the next part's climax, I enjoyed the continued philosophical debate between Harry, Hermione, and Constance as Constance pushes to reveal the Wizarding World to Muggles. Honestly, Constance has a point.

What didn't work in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

Scheduling: The only aspect of this event that left something to be desired was Niantic's handling of the schedule. Delays essentially cleared the entire month of events with the exception of a few pushed-back Adversaries events and these shortened Brilliant Events. In the last months of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, the most challenging thing wasn't completing the events but finding out when Niantic would follow through with releasing them.

Overall

While Niantic's communication has been abysmal, the game itself has been a blast. I've said it before and I'll say it again: while the ending has been exciting, I'm still sad to see it go.