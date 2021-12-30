Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event Review: Battle For Secrecy Part 2

All over the world, players are completing the final Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event. Now that it has been confirmed that this is indeed the last chapter of the narrative, we can finally ask… did Niantic and WB Games stick the landing?

What worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

That it happened at all: Honestly, I thought we'd be ghosted. All through December 2021, the second-to-last month of gameplay, Niantic and WB Games delayed and canceled events. I was ready to come to terms with the ending being no ending. But we got one. As sloppily as it was delivered, we got one.

Honestly, I thought we'd be ghosted. All through December 2021, the second-to-last month of gameplay, Niantic and WB Games delayed and canceled events. I was ready to come to terms with the ending being no ending. But we got one. As sloppily as it was delivered, we got one. Gameplay: Like the first part of the event, the Special Assignment and Bonus Assignment were both made easier due to the shortened timeline. This made the event a fun, quick, highly playable offering.

What didn't work in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

Glitches: This event was rife with glitches, some of which impacted the delivery of the narrative. When it began, there were no Brilliant Foundables to be found. That was quickly taken care of. However, the narrative was a jumbled mess. I received dialogue where Harry and Hermione confront Constance for attacking Grim Fawley before the narration where she actually attacks him. A later investigation led me to an entire page of dialogue that some players got that I didn't get, which served to wrap Constance's entire arc. How this happens in the final event is beyond my understanding. After years of dedication and money spent on this game, the playerbase of HP:WU deserved better.

This event was rife with glitches, some of which impacted the delivery of the narrative. When it began, there were no Brilliant Foundables to be found. That was quickly taken care of. However, the narrative was a jumbled mess. I received dialogue where Harry and Hermione confront Constance for attacking Grim Fawley before the narration where she actually attacks him. A later investigation led me to an entire page of dialogue that some players got that I didn't get, which served to wrap Constance's entire arc. How this happens in the final event is beyond my understanding. After years of dedication and money spent on this game, the playerbase of HP:WU deserved better. Rush: Rushed, scattershot, and unemotional, the final dialogue took the nuance built in the last three Brilliant Events, especially with Constance, and threw it away. Breezing through the questions of morality, Niantic and WB Games aimed for the quickest possible way to the end rather than offering true catharsis and payoff to what had been a compelling narrative. I'll remember the good moments, but it'll be hard to forget how jumbled the ending was.

Overall

Someone, come obliviate me so I can move past this mess.