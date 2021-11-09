Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Event Review: Burning Day Part 2

Well, ladies and gentlemen, we're officially going down with this ship. I'll be here with you, playing every Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event until Niantic shuts the game down in January 2022. Will this game which continues J. K. Rowling's iconic Harry Potter novels end with a grace note or will it sputter out?

What worked in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

The end bonuses: With the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic is increasing Spell Ingredients on the map. We can claim extra rewards from daily tasks. This was certainly helpful throughout the event.

With the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic is increasing Spell Ingredients on the map. We can claim extra rewards from daily tasks. This was certainly helpful throughout the event. Gameplay: Overall, the game is fun. The fact is, I played this event harder than I've played in a long time (and I've played every event since I began covering the game for Bleeding Cool) and it was never not fun. When all is said and done, the potential for this game to be great is already there, and was squandered by Niantic and WB Games due to a shoddy initial rollout and sustained communication issues.

Overall, the game is fun. The fact is, I played this event harder than I've played in a long time (and I've played every event since I began covering the game for Bleeding Cool) and it was never not fun. When all is said and done, the potential for this game to be great is already there, and was squandered by Niantic and WB Games due to a shoddy initial rollout and sustained communication issues. The story, I think: What I got to read was great. However, we've reached the end of the "what worked" section, because I didn't even get to read the entire event dialogue.

What didn't work in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite event

Event structure: Remember when I said that I've played this event harder than any previous event because I'm bummed the game is ending? Take that into account, because I have been able to complete, up until now, every Brilliant Event I've played. Some of them were egregiously difficult to complete, with Niantic structuring the event as an item drain in order to monetize your dedication to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This time, though, Niantic made it nearly impossible to complete due to the event's structure. Both Part One and Part Two of the event were announced as shortened four-day events. Part One had a much easier than normal Special Assignment to accommodate for the shortened time… and then Niantic extended it to the full seven days. Cool. This time? Part Two was set at four days, was barely referenced on the community forum where the game's schedule has been primarily for years, and contained a Special and Bonus Assignment every bit as difficult if not more so than a standard, seven-day Brilliant Event. Oh boy. Considering how crammed full of content the final few months are, I can only imagine what Niantic has in store for us.

Remember when I said that I've played this event harder than any previous event because I'm bummed the game is ending? Take that into account, because I have been able to complete, up until now, every Brilliant Event I've played. Some of them were egregiously difficult to complete, with Niantic structuring the event as an item drain in order to monetize your dedication to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This time, though, Niantic made it nearly impossible to complete due to the event's structure. Both Part One and Part Two of the event were announced as shortened four-day events. Part One had a much easier than normal Special Assignment to accommodate for the shortened time… and then Niantic extended it to the full seven days. Cool. This time? Part Two was set at four days, was barely referenced on the community forum where the game's schedule has been primarily for years, and contained a Special and Bonus Assignment every bit as difficult if not more so than a standard, seven-day Brilliant Event. Oh boy. Considering how crammed full of content the final few months are, I can only imagine what Niantic has in store for us. Scattershot communication: The game may be ending. However, Niantic and WB Games are major corporations working with one of the world's largest IPs. The unclear communication shows a lack of interest in the remaining fanbase who have put money and time into this game.

Overall

Niantic has made it clear, at the end of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite run, that this is going to be a rocky road toward the finish line.