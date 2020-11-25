Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Kicks Off Two Surprise Events This Week

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is trying out a new type of event this week. Ahead of the monthly Wizarding Weekend which will launch in-game this Friday, there will be two Spotlight Events coming to Wizarding World fans by surprise this week in Niantic's game continuing the story of J. K. Rowling's iconic novels.

Niantic announced these upcoming events through their Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum, saying that they were "experimenting with some new ways to improve the gameplay experience." Pokémon GO players may find these Spotlight Events similar to the weekly Spotlight Hours in Niantic's other AR game. Here are the details on each of these Wizards Unite events, happening this week:

Tonic for Trace Detection Spotlight Event: Wednesday, November 25 from 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. local time During this time, Tonic for Trace Detection will be more likely to reveal the following Foundables: Portrait of Albus Dumbledore

Monster Book of Monsters

Niffler

Omnioculars

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite layers will note that a few of these, the Portrait of Albus Dumbledore and the Omnioculars in particular, are rather rare Foundables. While Niantic doesn't say if they're looking to roll these Spotlight Events out on a weekly basis as with Pokémon GO or with less frequency, the idea of more access to uncommon Foundables is quite appealing.

Then, the very next day:

Knight Bus Spotlight Event: Thursday, November 26 from 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m. local time During this time, specific Fortress chambers in the Knight Bus will guarantee the following Foundable fragment from successfully won Wizarding Challenges: Thunderbird from Tower Chamber V

Puffskein from Forest Chamber V

Portrait of the Wild Boar from Dark Chamber V

The Knight Bus has been a terrific addition to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, allowing remote access to the Fortress battle system. Spotlighting this feature in this way, especially with Foundables as interesting as the Thunderbird and Puffskein, has the potential to be a great addition. These aren't the easiest Chambers to access for casual or new players, though, so if you've yet to unlock some of the Chambers listed, now would be the time to get working on that.