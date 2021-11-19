Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Lucius Malfoy Adversaries Event Begins

The latest Lethal Adversaries Event begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. With Dolores Umbridge out of the way, we're getting another one of the Wizarding World's most iconic villains: Lucius Malfoy. Yep, it's the guy who almost Avada Kedavra'd Harry in plain sight for freeing Dobby. (Well, at least in the film version.) Let's get into the details of this event.

Here are the details of the Lucious Malfoy Lethal Adversaries event happening in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:

Date and time: Friday, November 19th, 2021 at 11 AM Pacific until Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 11 AM Pacific.

Increased Adversaries: Lucious Malfoy, Narcissa Malfoy

Lucious Malfoy, Narcissa Malfoy Increased Foundables: Three-Headed Dog

Three-Headed Dog Wizarding Challenge Bonues: Guaranteed Fragment drop from Forest Chamber IV or above. Extra Wizarding XP. Spell Energy. Increased Challenge XP.



We can also confirm the full tasks and rewards for the Special Assignment in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Lethal Adversaries event:

Page One of Two

Use 1 Edible Dark Mark: 20 Spell Energy

Defeat 10 Fierce Death Eaters: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions

Use 6 Potions in Adversaries Encounters: 2 Silver Key

Return 8 Fragments from Lucius Malfoy Page: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Rewards: 3 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

Page Two of Two

Defeat Narcissa Malfoy 6 Times: 6 Baruffio's Brain Elixir

Earn 1500 Challenge XP through Wizarding Challenges or Adversary Chains: 10 Snow Drop

Deal 20,000 Damage to Adversaries: 4 Healing Potions

Return 6 Lucius Malfoy's Cane Fragments: 3 Strong Exstimulo Potions

Rewards: 3 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

Epilogue

Return 10 Three-Headed Dogs: 3 Spell Books

Defeat Draco Malfoy 6 Times: 3 Spell Books

Return 6 Lucius Malfoy's Wand Fragments: 3 Spell Books

Defeat Lucius Malfoy 6 Times: 3 Spell Books

Rewards: 5 Restricted Section Books, 1000 XP, 40 Coins, 30 Spell Energy

We are nearing the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite as a playable game. We currently know that December 2021 will offer two more Lethal Adversaries events with those focusing on Bellatrix and then, finally, Voldemort.