Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Lucius Malfoy Adversaries Event Begins
The latest Lethal Adversaries Event begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. With Dolores Umbridge out of the way, we're getting another one of the Wizarding World's most iconic villains: Lucius Malfoy. Yep, it's the guy who almost Avada Kedavra'd Harry in plain sight for freeing Dobby. (Well, at least in the film version.) Let's get into the details of this event.
Here are the details of the Lucious Malfoy Lethal Adversaries event happening in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite:
- Date and time: Friday, November 19th, 2021 at 11 AM Pacific until Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 11 AM Pacific.
- Increased Adversaries: Lucious Malfoy, Narcissa Malfoy
- Increased Foundables: Three-Headed Dog
- Wizarding Challenge Bonues:
- Guaranteed Fragment drop from Forest Chamber IV or above.
- Extra Wizarding XP.
- Spell Energy.
- Increased Challenge XP.
We can also confirm the full tasks and rewards for the Special Assignment in this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Lethal Adversaries event:
Page One of Two
- Use 1 Edible Dark Mark: 20 Spell Energy
- Defeat 10 Fierce Death Eaters: 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
- Use 6 Potions in Adversaries Encounters: 2 Silver Key
- Return 8 Fragments from Lucius Malfoy Page: 2 Potent Exstimulo Potions
- Rewards: 3 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy
Page One of Two
- Defeat Narcissa Malfoy 6 Times: 6 Baruffio's Brain Elixir
- Earn 1500 Challenge XP through Wizarding Challenges or Adversary Chains: 10 Snow Drop
- Deal 20,000 Damage to Adversaries: 4 Healing Potions
- Return 6 Lucius Malfoy's Cane Fragments: 3 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- Rewards: 3 Restricted Section Books, 500 XP, 60 Coins, 30 Spell Energy
Epilogue
- Return 10 Three-Headed Dogs: 3 Spell Books
- Defeat Draco Malfoy 6 Times: 3 Spell Books
- Return 6 Lucius Malfoy's Wand Fragments: 3 Spell Books
- Defeat Lucius Malfoy 6 Times: 3 Spell Books
- Rewards: 5 Restricted Section Books, 1000 XP, 40 Coins, 30 Spell Energy
We are nearing the end of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite as a playable game. We currently know that December 2021 will offer two more Lethal Adversaries events with those focusing on Bellatrix and then, finally, Voldemort.