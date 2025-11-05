Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Harvest Dice: Abundia’s Blessing, SingularMeasure Studio, Thermite Games

Harvest Dice: Abundia's Blessing Announced For Steam

Harvest Dice: Abundia’s Blessing has been annoucned, bringing a new dice and card-driven roguelike game to Steam sometime next year

Article Summary Harvest Dice: Abundia’s Blessing is a dice and card-driven roguelike settlement-building game for Steam.

Strategically allocate dice to cards in Agriculture, Construction, Exploration, and Defense zones.

Survive blizzards and manage resources—face no combat, but harsh elements challenge your decisions.

Each expedition offers unique forager clans and abilities, ensuring every run is a fresh experience.

Indie game developer SingularMeasure Studio and publisher Thermite Games have revealed their latest game in the works, Harvest Dice: Abundia's Blessing. This is a dice and card-driven roguelike settlement-building game where you are leading an expedition through the frozen frontier of a fantasy landscape, as you attempt to survive blizzards and overcome challenges with what you have. The game has no release date beyond the idea it might be out in 2026. For now, enjoy the trailer and other details here.

Harvest Dice: Abundia's Blessing

Inspired by dice-driven board games, the dice you place will determine the outcome of each card: Only dice with a high enough value can trigger cards, granting the resources needed for survival and development. Cards in the four zones—Agriculture, Construction, Exploration, and Defense—will yield different types of resources. Strategically allocate your three dice to trigger the most crucial cards. Enjoy a wealth of strategic dimensions—select cards, enhance dice faces, discover relics, and utilize precious rune slates at critical moments. The combination of various effects and items holds immense potential—it's up to you to explore every possibility the game offers!

Though free from the threat of combat, worsening blizzards will strike periodically, and the constant concern for food will always loom. Your fledgling settlement faces the trials of a merciless land. You must lead your people to survive and thrive until the ultimate objective is achieved. The expeditions from various clans are poised for exploration! Each expedition of foragers boasts unique capabilities, delivering a distinct experience with every run. For a greater challenge, venture forth into the frozen unknown!

Dice and Card-Driven Strategy : Inspired by modern board games, each die you place determines the outcome of a card. Rolls of different values can trigger powerful effects, vital for producing food, building structures, and expanding your settlement.

: Inspired by modern board games, each die you place determines the outcome of a card. Rolls of different values can trigger powerful effects, vital for producing food, building structures, and expanding your settlement. Four Dynamic Zones : Agriculture, Construction, Exploration, and Defense. Each zone offers unique resources and tactical opportunities.

: Agriculture, Construction, Exploration, and Defense. Each zone offers unique resources and tactical opportunities. Endless Synergies : Craft your strategy through card selection, dice-face upgrades, relic discovery, and rune slate activation. Every run presents new possibilities.

: Craft your strategy through card selection, dice-face upgrades, relic discovery, and rune slate activation. Every run presents new possibilities. Survive the Elements : There's no combat, but the cold is unyielding. Periodic blizzards and scarce food supplies will test your foresight and adaptability.

: There's no combat, but the cold is unyielding. Periodic blizzards and scarce food supplies will test your foresight and adaptability. Multiple Expeditions, Unique Paths: Each forager clan brings distinctive abilities, ensuring every playthrough is a fresh challenge.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!