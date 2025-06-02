Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: Goliath Group, mastermind

Hasbro Pens Multi-Year Deal With Goliath For Mastermind Title

Hasbro has signed a new deal with Goliath Group, as the company will be able to work with their iconic Mastermind tabletop game

Hasbro recently announced that they have signed a new multi-year publishing deal with Goliath Games for the game Mastermind. The shorthand of this deal is that the company will become the exclusive worldwide manufacturer and distributor of the game, bringing it to millions of customers across the globe. It doesn't appear like there are any expanded plans beyond that, so no special versions or digital games on the way. We have more info from the announcement below.

Hasbro To Distribute Mastermind Globally

Goliath, a global market leader of classic board games and home of multi-generational favourites like Sequence and Triominos, has entered a multi-year agreement with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, and the #1 global manufacturer in Preschool, Kids and Family Board games, to become the worldwide manufacturer and distributor for the iconic Mastermind brand. Originally introduced in 1970, Mastermind is sold in 100 countries and has captivated puzzle and strategy enthusiasts for over 50 years.

"At Goliath, we've always believed in the power of classic board games to bring families together across generations," said Jochanan Golad, CEO of Goliath. "Mastermind has been a beloved mainstay for decades, and we're excited to introduce new ideas to the next generation of codebreakers & codemakers." For over 100 years, Hasbro Games have brought families and friends of all ages and generations together for fun and meaningful social interaction. Building on Mastermind's enduring legacy, Goliath will reinvigorate the brand with a fresh marketing campaign targeting a new generation of players through a dynamic social strategy aimed at driving discovery, conversation and connection.

Goliath, the largest global family-owned games manufacturer, has been home to some of the toy and game industry's top-selling and family-favorite titles for over 40 years. Flagship games such as Sequence, Gooey Looey, The Floor is Lava, and Pop! The Pig are enjoyed by families worldwide. The company's portfolio also includes licensed titles like The Traitors and Murdle, along with exciting products for older fans from Funko Games. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Goliath operates in 15 offices around the globe, including five innovation centers dedicated to creating the next must-have product in play.

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

