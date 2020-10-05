Hasbro Reveals Three New Space Capsule Versions Of Tabletop Classics

Hasbro revealed three new Space Capsule versions of some of their classic tabletop games today, on sale before the holiday rush kicks in. The three games in question are special versions of Monopoly, Battleship, and Trouble. All of which has a special theme and design to them to make them a little unique, as you can see the Battleship version below is designed for 3D battles. You can read the details to them below as all three of these are out now.

Battleship Outer Space It's a 3D battle for the universe! The Battleship Outer Space 2-player board game presents a head-to-head battle on 3 layers. In this twist on classic Battleship gameplay, players search for the enemy's fleet of spaceships and vaporize them one by one. Each player sets up their 5 spaceships anywhere on their 3 sectors. Opponents hunt them down by calling out the sector, and an entire row or column. Who can find and vaporize all of the opponent's spaceships to win the game? Available exclusively at Target. (Ages 7 years & up/Players: 2/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99)

Monopoly Space Earth is so yesterday…it's time to conquer the galaxy! Imagine being in a race to own the universe in the Monopoly Space board game. Players travel around the gameboard buying and selling planets, mining resources, and setting up their colony. For a player to start creating a colony, they have to collect 3 resources and then "burn" them by returning them to the Bank in exchange for a dome. Collect all 5 domes to get closer to the win…but watch out! Landing on an Action space can set you back or move you forward in an instant. Available exclusively at Target. (Ages 8 years & up/Players: 2-6/Approx. Retail Price $19.99)

Trouble: On The Moon Edition It's a space-themed Trouble game that's out of this world! In the Trouble: On the Moon Edition board game, players imagine being moon mission astronauts who need to race to safety. They need to move quickly using space tethers, and watch for low fuel, fresh oxygen, and a moving rover on the Action die. The first player to get to their airlock wins the game. Game features the iconic Pop-O-Matic dice roller. Available exclusively at Target. (Ages 5 years & up/Players: 2-4/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99)