Have A Nice Death Releases Second To Last Trailer Before Launch Enjoy the latest trailer for Have A Nice Death as the team gives you a tour of Death Inc. before the game's launch in March.

Gearbox Publishing has released the second of three trailers they have lined up for Have A Nice Death before the game is released next month. Along with developer Magic Design Studios, the team is giving you a proper tour of the company you'll be working at, aptly named Death Inc. This is the company that serves as the Underworld's leading mega-corporation that is primarily in charge of processing souls into the afterlife. The company has several departments, such as the Industrial Pollution Department and the Physical Illness Department, all managed by leaders called "Sorrows," who have decided to take charge of things and have been running amok throughout the company. So you'll have to roll up your sleeved robe and show them who the real boss is. Enjoy the trailer below before the game launches for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on March 22nd.

"Discover and explore the darkly charming, procedurally-generated departments of Death Inc., where you'll meet a diverse cast of memorable characters—like your affable pumpkin-headed assistant, Pump Quinn—who are always willing to share the latest office gossip. Sharpen your skills (and scythe) through fast-paced hack n' slash combat, utilizing over 30 unique weapons and spells you can find and upgrade to create devastating combinations. Since Death can't die, use what you've learned and earned to overcome the numerous minions and bosses in each department of Death Incorporated… over and over. A performance review after every run guarantees that you'll unlock interesting items and upgrades that will help you progress on your journey. Taking more power for yourself is a controversial move in Death Incorporated's company culture. For instance, adopting a Curse upgrade for yourself might result in the Labor Inspector granting your subordinates enhanced powers, or worse, raising the cost of koffee and other items that are vital to your work output."