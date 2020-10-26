Hearthstone Masters Tour Online Crowns A Madrid Champion

Another piece of the puzzle falls into place for Hearthstone's Masters Tour as they have crowned a new Madrid champion. After what was probably one of the more intense competitions of the entire run, Zheng "iGXc" Qianhao has come out on top as the winner for this round. Along the way, he also earned a very special distinction as iGXc is the first Chinese player to win a Masters Tour, not only claiming the Madrid trophy but also taking home $32,500 in cash and prizes. This tournament was the last chance players had to earn a spot in the Grandmasters as well, so moving forward into the final months of 2020, this is where competition starts to get a little more rugged and players now will have to put aside everything they've already accomplished and aim for the top title. You can read Blizzard's official recap below.

Zheng "iGXc" Qianhao is the Masters Tour Online: Madrid champion! In the final Masters Tour event of 2020, with 304 players from more than 40 countries, iGXc secured the championship following an intense 3-1 final against Asia-Pacific Grandmaster Yashima "Alutemu" Nozomi. He is the first Chinese player to win a Masters Tour, earning the Masters Tour Online: Madrid trophy, and $32,500 in champion prizing! With the relegation of nine Grandmasters following Grandmasters 2020 Season 2, as well as the retirement of Americas Grandmaster Fei "ETC" Liang, Masters Tour Online: Madrid was the last chance for players aiming to earn enough to advance to Grandmasters. The top three players from Asia-Pacific and Europe, and top four from Americas, based on total winnings from all six Master Tours in 2020 have earned invites to join the top-tier of competitive Hearthstone. Two invitees, David "justsaiyan" Shan and Enzo "Warma" Flock, were themselves relegated following Grandmasters 2020 Season 2 and have earned their shot at redemption!